Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Transferred to 60-day DL
Ahmed (hand) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Ahmed was shifted to the 60-day DL to clear room on the roster for Adam Rosales, who was acquired from the A's on Monday. He won't be eligible to return from the disabled list until August 28, while it remains unclear if he'll be ready by then.
