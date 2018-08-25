Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a run scored Friday in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

It was Ahmed's first multi-hit performance since Aug. 4, with the shortstop slashing just .188/.250/.229 over the Diamondbacks' 15 games in between. Thanks to his handy glovework and improved power production, Ahmed is locked into a full-time role in the middle infield, but those rostering him will occasionally have to deal with prolonged dry spells at the dish. He has only managed a batting average above .260 in one of the first four months of the season and is hitting .254 in August.