Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 14-7 win over the Astros.

Ahmed went deep in the fifth inning off Astros reliever Nivaldo Rodriguez. It's the first homer of the year for Ahmed, who is hitting just .105 with two RBI and two runs scored through 12 contests. He regularly bats ninth in the lineup and hasn't done enough to warrant fantasy attention in 2020.

