Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Vying for starting role
Ahmed (wrist) is in the mix for a starting job in the middle infield, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old is better known for his defense, but he took a step forward with his bat last season. He produced a career-best .251/.298/.419 slash line last season. Better yet, he posted a 1.078 OPS against lefties in that time. Brandon Drury, Ketel Marte and Chris Owings (finger) are also in the mix for playing time in the middle infield, but Ahmed's defense certainly gives him a good chance to claim a starting role if his bat keeps up this spring.
