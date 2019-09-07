Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Reds.

Ahmed snapped a 13-game drought without a homer in the third inning when he went yard to put Arizona on the board. He was one of the hottest hitters on the planet at the beginning of August and is once against heating up. He's gone 10-for-29 with four doubles, one homer and seven RBI over the last eight games.