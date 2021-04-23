Ahmed went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 14-11 win over the Reds.

Ahmed, who was pulled for a pinch hitter for the second straight game, saw his batting average drop to .075 (3-for-40), but manager Torey Lovullo plans to stick with him as a starter, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "The swing is a little disconnected," Lovullo said. "It's not synced up. I just think it has more to do with direction. He sees the ball. He's confident. I just feel like mechanically there is a little flaw in there that is preventing him from squaring the baseball up on a consistent basis." With Josh Rojas' batting heating up over the last four contests (4-for-10, three walks, one HR), there's a chance Lovullo gives Ahmed a one-day break at some point. The manager added that he does not believe the knee that forced Ahmed to miss the first two weeks of the season is an issue.

