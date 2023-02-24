Ahmed (shoulder) will not play in the Diamondbacks' Cactus League opener Saturday, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

It's merely a precautionary measure as Ahmed completes his recovery from the shoulder surgery he underwent last June. He has been throwing without issue so far in camp, but the Diamondbacks want him to build up a bit more power and endurance before exposing his surgically repaired right arm to live competition. There's no current worry about his readiness for the start of the 2023 regular season.