Ahmed used Friday's day off from the starting lineup to work on his swing mechanics, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ahmed focused on his lower half, which he believes led to a chain reaction of issues throughout the rest of the swing. He also acknowledged the knee injury that dogged him throughout spring training and landed him on the injured list to start the season played more of a role than he was willing to admit. "I've developed compensations," he said, "that I couldn't necessarily feel and have to go about undoing those compensations now and get back to being the type of hitter I know I can be." The shortstop entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter for his replacement, Josh Rojas, and grounded out. That dropped Ahmed's average to .073.