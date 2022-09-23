Smith (wrist) was activated off the 60-day injured list and promoted from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Smith has played in 65 games for Arizona this season while slashing .207/.290/.362 and racking up 31 RBI. He will join the D-backs' active roster following the placement of Jake McCarthy on the bereavement list. Smith will likely serve as a depth piece at first base and in the outfield while he remains in Arizona.
