Smith (wrist) was activated off the 60-day injured list and promoted from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Smith has played in 65 games for Arizona this season while slashing .207/.290/.362 and racking up 31 RBI. He will join the D-backs' active roster following the placement of Jake McCarthy on the bereavement list. Smith will likely serve as a depth piece at first base and in the outfield while he remains in Arizona.