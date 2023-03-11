Smith (back) will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Angels.
Smith hasn't played in a week due to back spasms. Reports from Thursday indicated he'd be back over the weekend, and that will indeed be the case. He'll fight for a bench spot over the next couple weeks.
