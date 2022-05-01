Smith batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 win over St. Louis.

Speed is not Smith's game; he had just two steals in 157 career games entering this season -- maybe batting leadoff gave him the confidence to use his wheels. A recent stretch of consistently getting on base moved him up the order to the two-hole, but Smith made his season debut at leadoff with Daulton Varsho getting the day off. It was the 29th start of his career atop an order. The lefty-hitting Smith is typically in the lineup against righties with occasional starts against southpaws. He currently leads Arizona's qualified batters with a .276 average, .377 OBP and .774 OPS.

