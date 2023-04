Smith went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday and made his season debut in Sunday's series finale. Smith batted third as the designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position. He isn't guaranteed a regular spot in Arizona's lineup, but he's off to a strong start after he posted a .667 OPS in 75 games last year.