Smith served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Royals.

Smith provided the winning shot, capping off a five-run sixth inning with his sixth home run and second in as many days. He's facing a challenge for at-bats in right field from Jake McCarthy, whose started four of the last five games there, and appears to have responded by going 5-for-13 with three home runs over the last four games. When not in right field, Smith could get in the lineup as DH or first baseman. Also, manager Torey Lovullo likes to play matchups based on the handedness of a pitcher, so Smith often subs into games that he does not start.