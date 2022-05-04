site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win
Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.
Smith sometimes doesn't start against left-handers, but he was in the lineup Tuesday against Trevor Rogers and launched his second homer. He's 7-for-22 against southpaws with a .900 OPS in 2022.
