Smith went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-2 victory against the Braves.
Smith had only one hit in the game, but it was a big one. The 26-year-old smacked a 417-foot three-run shot to right field off Spencer Strider in the first inning that accounted for half of Arizona's run output. Smith has gone deep four times in his past eight games, and he already has seven homers on the campaign after collecting 11 long balls over 545 plate appearances last season.
