Triple-A Reno transferred Smith (wrist) from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Aug. 11.

Smith was initially deactivated July 6 on account of a fractured right wrist, and his move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't make his return to the Reno lineup until at least the first week of September. The 26-year-old was optioned to Reno on July 2 and appeared in only two games at Triple-A before suffering the injury.

More News