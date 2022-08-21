Triple-A Reno transferred Smith (wrist) from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Aug. 11.
Smith was initially deactivated July 6 on account of a fractured right wrist, and his move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't make his return to the Reno lineup until at least the first week of September. The 26-year-old was optioned to Reno on July 2 and appeared in only two games at Triple-A before suffering the injury.
