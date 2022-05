Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and three total runs in a 9-5 victory against the Royals on Monday.

Kansas City exploded out of the gate with three first-inning homers, but the Diamondbacks responded with a pair of long balls of their own in the bottom of the frame. Smith hit the first of those long balls, crushing a ball 444 feet to right field to net two runs. The homer was Smith's second in his past three games and fifth overall this season.