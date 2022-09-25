Smith started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Smith led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single, which ignited a five-run explosion after the Giants had gone ahead in the top of the frame. Smith was recently added to the roster following a lengthy rehab of a fractured wrist. He's filling in for Jake McCarthy (bereavement) for now but will remain on board when McCarthy returns.