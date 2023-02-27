Smith went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Padres.

Smith wants to leave a disappointing 2022 in the past. He had a .220/.300/.367 line over 75 games and was demoted to Triple-A, where he hurt his wrist diving for a ball in his second game with the Aces and didn't return until the final two weeks of September. The 27-year-old lefty batter told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that the frustration wore on him, and that he kept tinkering with his approach. Smith made up for some lost at-bats and worked on consistency at winter ball in the Dominican Republic, posting a .920 OPS in 15 games. He started at first base Sunday, but that position belongs to Christian Walker, so he'll have to fight for a spot as a fifth outfielder, designated hitter and lefty bat off the bench. Smith is battling Kyle Lewis and Emmanuel Rivera for a reserve spot.