Smith started at first base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Milwaukee.

Smith made his second start in three games since being called up from Triple-A Reno. He filled in for primary first baseman Christian Walker, who was given his first day off of the season. Walker has slumped early on but is not in danger of losing his job to Smith, who may be up with the Diamondbacks until Kyle Lewis (illness) returns from the injured list.