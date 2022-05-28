Smith was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers and will bat second while serving as the the designated hitter.

Smith was set for a day off but will instead be in the lineup in place of Daulton Varsho, who was scratched the day after he left Friday's series opener due to shoulder soreness. Smith started the season slowly but has looked better over his last 10 games, slashing .265/.359/.529 with three homers, though he's also struck out 33.3 percent of the time over that stretch.