Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs.
Smith got the ball rolling in the eighth inning with a pinch-hit, leadoff home run off Scott Effros, and the Diamondbacks followed with three more runs to tie the game, setting up extra frames. Smith was out of the lineup for a second straight day while Jake McCarthy slotted in at right field. For Smith, the homer was his fourth of the season and just his seventh hit over the last 47 at-bats (.149). Arizona manager Torey Lovullo may let McCarthy's hot bat stay in the lineup -- he's 5-for-9 since being called up -- but it's uncertain if Smith is permanently in a backup role.