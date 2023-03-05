Smith was removed from Saturday's spring game against San Diego with back spasms.
Smith, who started in right field, singled and scored in his lone plate appearance in the bottom of the second inning before being removed in the third. He's considered day-to-day, and the injury does not appear to be a serious setback.
