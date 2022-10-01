Smith isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Smith started the last five games and went 5-for-18 with two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts. Stone Garrett will serve as the designated hitter and lead off Saturday.
