Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Smith clubbed a solo homer Thursday but has a .495 OPS through seven games in June and will take a seat Friday even though Philadelphia is sending righty Kyle Gibson to the mound. Daulton Varsho will rest his legs at designated hitter while Jose Herrera works behind the plate.
