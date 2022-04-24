Smith is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
The 26-year-old started the past six games and will receive Sunday off despite the fact righty Tylor Megill is pitching for the Mets. Smith has come on strong of late, going 8-for-17 with three doubles, two walks, two RBI and a run over his past five contests. Jake McCarthy will start in right field in his absence.
