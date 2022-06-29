Smith isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres.
Although right-hander Mike Clevinger is on the mound for San Diego on Wednesday, Smith will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the last five games. Ketel Marte is serving as the designated hitter while Buddy Kennedy starts at keystone.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: On bench against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Produces four hits, three RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Remains on bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win•