Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Recalled from Reno
RotoWire Staff
Smith was recalled from Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Smith takes the place of Kyle Lewis after Lewis was placed on the injured list with an undisclosed illness. The outfielder will likely serve as a bench option while he's with Arizona.
