Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
May 21, 2022
at
10:33 am ET
•
1 min read
Smith isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs.
Smith has gone just 3-for-19 with three RBI, a run and nine strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Jake McCarthy will start in right field and bat fifth.
