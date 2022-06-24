site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Friday
Jun 24, 2022
Smith isn't starting Friday against Detroit.
Smith went 0-for-4 with a run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Ketel Marte is serving as the designated hitter while Jake Hagers starts at the keystone.
