Smith went 3-for-4 with a double in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Washington.

Despite the Nationals throwing right-handers in both games, Smith was on the bench for the afternoon affair while Jake McCarthy got the start in right field. Smith, who walked as a pinch hitter in the first game, resumed his role as the team's primary right fielder for the evening contest and delivered his second multi-hit performance in nine starts. With a .241 batting average, he's a rare breed in the Diamondbacks' lineup, as one of three batters with an average above .200.