Smith went 1-for-2 in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Giants.
Smith was brought back to the majors after several months rehabbing a fractured right wrist following a July demotion to Triple-A Reno. He entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game to DH. He'll get opportunities while Jake McCarthy is on the bereavement list, and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic that Smith will remain with the Diamondbacks even after McCarthy returns. Smith adds another lefty-bat to a lefty-dominant roster and could spell existing starters in the outfield or fill in at first base for Christian Walker.
