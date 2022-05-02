Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Smith will bow out of the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Pablo Lopez) as the Diamondbacks look to make room in the outfield for the hot-hitting Jordan Luplow, who popped two home runs in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. Smith doesn't look in imminent danger of losing hold of a strong-side platoon role, as he's been one of the more productive hitters in a listless Arizona lineup. His .332 wOBA is the best mark among all Diamondbacks hitters with at least 25 plate appearances on the campaign.