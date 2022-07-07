Smith was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday with a fractured right wrist, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The 26-year-old was demoted to Reno over the weekend and sustained the broken wrist in only his second game with the affiliate. Smith has a non-displaced fracture and is also dealing with some ligament damage, and he's expected to be sidelined for at least 6-to-8 weeks.
