Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday in a loss to the Cardinals.

St. Louis jumped out to an eight-run lead after six innings, so Smith's two-run eighth-inning shot was little more than a consolation prize. Still, it was an important hit for the 26-year-old, as it was his first long ball of the campaign. Smith has been productive of late, driving in four runs over his past three games.