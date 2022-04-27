Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Arizona will send out a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Dodgers southpaw Julio Urias in the series finale. Smith will be joined on the bench by fellow lefty-hitting regulars Seth Beer and David Peralta.
