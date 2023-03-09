Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Smith (back) is expected to return to action this weekend, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
Smith missed the last few days after experiencing back spams. The left-handed hitter has begun to take batting practice at-bats. In a lineup that already tilts lefty, Smith is competing with righty-swingers Kyle Lewis and Emmanuel Rivera for a bench spot.
