Waldschmidt went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday's spring game against the Guardians.

Waldschmidt replaced Alek Thomas in the fourth inning -- playing both left and center field -- and helped engineer an Arizona comeback. The weakest of his three hits registered an exit velocity of 106.9 mph. The prospect is 6-for-19 with three doubles, one homer, five RBI and six runs scored over six Cactus League appearances. He's a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, but Waldschmidt should be a lineup regular in the weeks to come, as Thomas heads to the World Baseball Classic to participate for Team Mexico.