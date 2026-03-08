The Diamondbacks reassigned Waldschmidt to minor-league camp, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Heading into spring training, Waldschmidt looked to have a legitimate shot at earning a spot on the Opening Day roster after Arizona didn't make any major additions to its outfield over the winter to compensate for Lourdes Gurriel's (knee) extended absence to begin the season. Even with Corbin Carroll (hand) going down with a fractured hamate early in camp to put his availability for Opening Day in jeopardy, Waldschmidt never gained much momentum in his bid for a roster spot, despite posting a .796 OPS through nine Cactus League games. Though he could continue to get regular run in Arizona's spring lineups while Carroll is rehabbing and while Alek Thomas is playing for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, Waldschmidt looks like he'll need to continue to mash at Double-A Amarillo or Triple-A Reno to begin the regular season before receiving his first big-league call-up.