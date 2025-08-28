Rashi earned the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Brewers, allowing two hits and two walks over three scoreless innings. He struck out three.

It was an impressive big-league (and long-awaited) debut for Rashi against a potent Milwaukee lineup. The 29-year-old right-hander joined the D-Backs after pitching to a 3.48 ERA across 67.1 innings with Triple-A Reno this season. Rashi should continue to work in long relief down the stretch.