Locastro (finger) visited with a doctor who confirmed the outfielder suffered a dislocated left pinky finger, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
With the doctor ruling out a fracture, it's possible Locastro will miss the minimum amount of time while on the 10-day injured list. Nick Heath has started in center field since Locastro sustained the injury.
