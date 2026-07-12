Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: No imaging, deemed day-to-day

Troy (shoulder) won't undergo imaging and was called day-to-day by manager Torey Lovullo, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Troy had to come out of Saturday's matchup versus the Dodgers after crashing into the center field wall following a catch. The rookie said he felt a "sharp pain" in his right shoulder and indicated that he will see how he feels Sunday, presumably as an indication of his availability for the series finale. Ryan Waldschmidt (hand) is slated to return to start in center field in the contest, so Troy probably won't start even if he's feeling capable of playing.