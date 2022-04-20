Gilbert (0-1) took the loss during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was an impressive season debut for the 28-year-old lefty, who was called up earlier in the day to make a spot start, but unfortunately for Gilbert he had no margin for error as the Dimaondbacks got shut out in the nightcap. He will likely be returned to Triple-A Reno, but Gilbert's performance might have been good enough to let him stick around in the majors in a swing man/sixth starter role.