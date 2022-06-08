Gilbert (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds after surrendering seven runs (six earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 1.2 innings.

The 28-year-old threw only 31 of his 55 pitches for strikes, and homers from Joey Votto and Brandon Drury accounted for five of the runs against him. The left-hander was promoted from Triple-A Reno for Tuesday's start with Humberto Castellanos (elbow) on the injured list, but Gilbert's performance certainly didn't help his case for a rotation spot. He gave up two runs in his first two outings of the season but has allowed six earned runs in his past two starts.