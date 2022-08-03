Gilbert (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Gilbert landed on the injured list last week due to a left elbow sprain, and he'll be unavailable until at least late September after being transferred to the 60-day IL. It's not yet clear whether the Diamondbacks expect him to return prior to the end of the regular season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out for the remainder of the year since Arizona isn't in playoff contention. Tommy Henry's contract was selected Wednesday to take Gilbert's place in the rotation.
