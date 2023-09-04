Gallen (14-7) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Orioles.

Gallen had given up four runs through two innings before settling down, only to stumble again in the sixth. While he's faced tough opponents in consecutive starts (Baltimore and Los Angeles), Gallen has not risen to the occasion while surrendering 11 runs over his last 10.2 innings. He's now at a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 186:38 K:BB through 178.2 innings across 29 starts this season. The right-hander is projected for a road start versus the Cubs in his next outing.