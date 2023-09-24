Gallen (17-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out eight.

It was an impressive performance from Gallen after he was tagged for 10 earned runs over 10 innings in his previous two outings. He's now second in the league with 17 wins as he lowered his ERA to 3.49 with a 1.11 WHIP and 213 strikeouts through 33 starts (203.2 innings) this season. Gallen will look to cap a strong regular season on a high note in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against Houston.