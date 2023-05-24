Gallen did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out three.

Gallen held the Phillies off the board for five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, allowing a pair of singles before he was relieved by Kevin Ginkel, who allowed both runners to score. While it wasn't a return to his early-season form, Wednesday's outing was certainly a step forward after Gallen allowed eight runs over 3.2 innings in his last start against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old righty is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 75:14 K:BB through 11 starts (66.2 innings) this season.