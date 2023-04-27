Gallen (4-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Royals, scattering four hits without walking a batter over 6.1 scoreless innings while striking out 12.

The right-hander has been all but untouchable lately, and he extended his scoreless streak to 28 innings while fanning double-digits batters for the third time in his last four starts. Gallen produced 17 swinging strikes among his 97 pitches, and he'll take a dazzling 2.15 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 51:5 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come next week on the road against the Rangers.