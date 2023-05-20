Gallen (6-2) took the loss Friday, allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out two.

Gallen failed to get through four innings for the first time this year and struck out a season-low two batters while posting seasons highs in walks and runs allowed. Friday's performance was easily the right-hander's worst start of the campaign, but his numbers (2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 72:12 K:BB) through 61 innings still look good. Arizona's ace will look to get back on track during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game set in Philadelphia.